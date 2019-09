MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Air Force (ZAF) Commander David Muma has directed formation commanders countrywide to ensure that officers who engage in gender-based violence (GBV) are detained in the guardroom for 28 days.

Lieutenant-General Muma said ZAF has taken a strong stance against GBV to maintain discipline in the air force and deter would-be perpetrators of the vice.