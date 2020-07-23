Guardian angels watch over Fountain of Hope

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has pledged to continue taking care of children at Fountain of Hope orphanage in Kamwala which was run by Mwansabombwe Member of Parliament Rodgers Mwewa, who died on Saturday.

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has also offered to keep the legacy of Mr Mwewa by running the orphanage, which houses over 300 orphans and street children.

Speaking when she donated assorted food items to the children at the orphanage yesterday, Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili said Government will be there to help the children in any possible way.

Reverend Sumaili urged various stakeholders like the Church to come on board and help take care of the children at Fountain of Hope.

"Apart from material things, these children also need counselling and