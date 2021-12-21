PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

MINISTERS and permanent secretaries should guard national resources jealously just like they would protect their personal properties. Vice-President W.K Mutale Nalumango says the 18 million Zambians who have entrusted Government with the responsibility to improve their welfare will suffer the most if resources are mishandled. Mrs Nalumango said this yesterday when she opened the second orientation meeting on public procurement for permanent secretaries and ministers who did not attend the earlier gathering held on November 9 this year. "It is our duty to take these meetings seriously and seize the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of Zambians," Mrs Nalumango said. The Vice-President said it is unacceptable for controlling officers to make the same procurement mistakes year after year as highlighted in the Auditor General's report. She said Government officials need to make use of the Auditor General's report as a tool to improve operations. Mrs Nalumango also advised public officers to use the market price index published by Zambia Public Procurement Agency (ZPPA) when buying goods