Guard against tropical diseases

COMMUNICABLE, maternal, neonatal,and nutritional diseases have for a long time dominated the country’s health agenda as major causes of death.Non-communicable diseases and injuries follow in that order.There is, however, evidence of another group of diseases that could be yet another major disease burden for Zambia – the tropical diseases.The global burden of diseases has been evolving. In Zambia,malaria, tuberculosis (TB) and,later, HIV have ravaged the country for decades. Malaria, for instance, had been the number one killer disease in Zambia, accounting for 37 percent of all out-patient hospital visits and 500,000 deaths a year. It is also estimated that every year 62,000 people fall ill due to TB and it is also estimated that about 17,000 die of the respiratory disease every year. The TB statistics in Zambia further show that about 47 people die from the disease every day.But the scenario changed with the coming of HIV, as HIV and AIDS became the leading cause of death among Zambian adults in the age group 15 to 59 years, with higher proportions among women than men.For men, injuries and accidental deaths were the second leading cause of death, while for women it was TB.The world in general and the country in particular had not seen the worst as the coronavirus disease arrived on the scene in December 2019.Since March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has tested the resilience of the Zambian health systems.This pandemic has arguably been the most difficult test of the tenacity of health care delivery as public health facilities were overwhelmed due to admissions to an extent of them almost collapsing.No disease has seen the country attend to patients as much as COVID-19 has. The health care systems have been stretched to the limit. To cope with the disease burden induced by COVID-19, priorities had to be diverted from other diseases to focus on this deadly disease that has ravaged the world.Now the new major concern is that of tropical diseases. While the country is still trying to come to terms with COVID-19, it may experience this other health crisis.Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo has revealed that over 13 million Zambians are at risk of being affected by neglected tropical disease like bilharzia,trachoma and elephantiasis due to lack of information on the ailments.Ms Masebo said Zambia has four endemic neglected tropical diseases that can actually be prevented by giving drugs to people in affected areas at the same time.During a virtual commemoration of the World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day yesterday, Ms Masebo called for increased sensitisation of the diseases to end the neglect of poverty-related ailments. Now that the minister has lifted the lid on the other four diseases (sleeping sickness, snake bites, leprosy and cysticercosis (worms that sit in the brain), there is need to intensify sensitisation.These diseases require prompt identification and the affected individuals should seek prompt medical care as soon as they suspect that they have any of the ailments.What is urgent now is for citizens to be aware about the emerging health problems and what needs to be done to be healthier.People should be told about the perceived risk and severity of the diseases by providing them with factual information.People should also be told how to protect themselves and the need to seek treatment as soon as they see the signs.The purpose of providing people with information is to help them change their behaviour that exposes them to greater risks.Government and other stakeholders should utilise the traditional and non-traditional means of reaching out to the masses.With schools in session, the Ministry of Health should consider partnering with education authorities to reach out to learners, who would in turn take the message to their parents,guardians and siblings.