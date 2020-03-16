‘Guard against coronavirus’

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE World Bank has called on countries, including those that have not recorded cases of coronavirus like Zambia, to take concrete policy steps to protect the public and limit its harm on economies.

World Bank Group vice-president – equitable growth, finance and institutions (EFI) – Ceyla Pazarbasioglu said no one can reliably predict the full economic impact of the pandemic.

Dr Pazarbasioglu said coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has already exacted a high cost in human life and CLICK TO READ MORE