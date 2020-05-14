GSMA tips Zambia

CLEMENT SINYANGWE, Lusaka

THE Global System for Mobile Association (GSMA) has urged governments in sub-Saharan Africa, including Zambia, to utilise technology to boost the digital economy and transform people’s lives in the wake of the coronavirus.

Head of GSMA in sub-Saharan Africa Akinwale Goodluck said the pandemic has resulted in several countries adopting technology in various sectors.

Mr Goodluck said to encourage the use of technology, providers and content developers also need to leverage on local content to stimulate demand.

"I encourage governments to adopt the use of technology, which we refer to as the hero, in the fight against COVID-19. Since the coming of the pandemic, we have seen a lot of countries making emergency strides towards achieving the digital inclusion where we expect to see more use of the information communication technologies (ICTs) such as electronic(e)-commerce, e-learning and