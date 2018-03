DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

OUT-GOING Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Ponga Liwewe (below) has described his term at Football House as challenging and that his decision to leave is purely personal.

Liwewe has only served two years from his initial three-year contract.

He said in an interview in Lusaka on Monday that he has left Football House to pursue other opportunities.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/