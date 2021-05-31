Growth through energy security

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA is confronted with an increasing energy demand, averaging six percent per annum, resulting from demographic and socio-economic factors, according to the National Energy Policy of 2019.

But due to lack of investment in the energy sector to meet the demands of the growing population, by the year 2008, the power deficit reached peak level, resulting in prolonged hours of load-shedding, which impacted businesses and domestic consumers of energy negatively.

Against this backdrop and realisation that the provision of energy services is an essential ingredient for socio-economic development, the PF government embarked on an ambitious programme to expand Zambia’s electricity generation capacity.

About nine years down the line, Government, tagging private players, has almost doubled the country’s power generation capacity to 2,800 megawatts (MW).

The electricity expansion programme is anchored on the National Energ Policy’s goal of increasing access to electricity in order to improve the livelihoods of citizens. To realise this aim, the policy targets expansion of power generation capacity, and also growing transmission and distribution capacity of power to all, including consumers in rural areas.

When the PF government came into power in 2011, Zambia’s electricity generation capacity stood at 1,600MW, with load-shedding being the order of the day.

The last major addition to the electricity grid had been in 1977 when the Kariba North Bank Power Station was commissioned and two additional generators installed at Kafue Gorge Power Station.

Since then, the demand for electricity for industrial and domestic use had been growing against a lack of investment in electricity generation by previous governments.

To date, Zambia’s electricity generation capacity stands at 2,800MW, owing to investments in CLICK TO READ MORE