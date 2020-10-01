growing South agro sector

BENEDICT TEMBO, Choma

JIM Kafumukache is delighted by the growing influence of the Zambia National Service (ZNS) in agriculture in Southern Province.

From predominantly being a ranch, ZNS has not only taken crop production to another level but will soon be venturing into value addition.

Colonel Kafumukache, who is ZNS Southern Province unit commanding officer, is happy with the diversity of crops being cultivated and the expanded ranching.

“The unit’s core business is ranching (rearing cattle for beef) for sale to the general public. Our prominent breed is Boran and Braman. We are also involved in poultry,” Col Kafumukache said.

Currently, the unit has 379 cattle. The highest it can hold is 400.

It has in the recent past reached 560 but was compelled to sell the excess cattle.

“It meant we had overstocked. My personnel at the ranch have done a commendable job,” Col Kafumukache said.

Currently, the highlight of the activities at the ranch is the birth of 111 calves between September 19, 2019 and September 2020.

“We have 60 cows that are already in calf. As we go towards the end of the year, the numbers will go up even if it is dry season. We give our animals supplementary feeding after the green grass is gone. For us, the supplementary feeding started in May,” Col Kafumukache said.

Each cow is given three kilogrammes of molasses and another three kilogrammes of spillage.

Col Kafumukache said the cattle have been put in different categories for easier management in feeding.

Under poultry, the unit keeps layers.

“We produce eggs every day from January to December. Customers are assured of CLICK TO READ MORE