‘Growing inflationary pressures posing risk on monetary policy’

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

THE growing inflationary pressures pose risks of tightening monetary policy, which could crowd out the private sector, Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research (ZIPAR) says.

In the 2020 national budget, Government targets to maintain inflation target range of six to eight percent. However, the upper-bound of this range has already been breached, as at September 2019 the inflation rate stood at 10.5 percent.