Grow ties with Zambia, Lungu urges envoys

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged diplomats accredited to Zambia to take advantage of the immense investment potential and enhance bilateral co-operation between Zambia and their respective countries.The head of State said Zambia is richly endowed with natural resources and has a conducive business environment.

“Take advantage of Zambia’s enabling environment to further enhance the existing warm relations and bilateral co-operation between Zambia and your respective countries,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/