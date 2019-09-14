Group slots, part one

BENEDICT TEMBO, ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka and MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

BOTH Green Eagles and Zesco United know what to do or what not to do – falter today and you complicate matters for yourselves in the return legs in a fortnight’s time.

The goal is simple albeit a difficult one to achieve for both teams – to get into the group stages of the CAF Champions League where the financial rewards have increased in recent years.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/