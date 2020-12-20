Grounded by mysterious infection on buttocks

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

MICHAEL Phiri, 40, of Lusaka, has had 11 operations in an attempt by doctors to cure mysterious wounds on his buttocks.

He has been unable to sit for over seven years because of the wounds.

Mr Phiri, who lives in Chipata Township, crawls to access anything in the house.

Abandoned by his wife of nine years, he depends on his mother and aunt for survival. His mother cleans his wounds every day to remove pus and blood.

A few years ago, Mr Phiri was a hardworking and loving husband who looked after his wife, their two children and parents.

But now all this is history because his wife abandoned him in 2014 when he was admitted to the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH), where he had his first operation.

His wife left with their child and since that time he has not heard from them.

His first operation was conducted after doctors suspected that the sores could be cancerous.

But medical doctors have not detected any cancerous cells on any part of his body nor the cause of