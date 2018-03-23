Grobbelaar recalls Zambia encounters

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FORMER Zimbabwe and Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar yesterday reminisced the torrid time he encountered against Zambia in the 1980s and 1990s.

Grobbelaar is in the country for tomorrow’s Standard Chartered Bank-sponsored five aside Road to Anfield football competition.

He said in an interview on arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka yesterday that Zambia has always had an edge over Zimbabwe.