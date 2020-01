BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi and CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

ONE person has died while five others escaped unhurt when a rocket-propelled grenade exploded as they tried to open it to extract mercury.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila said in an interview yesterday that the incident happened on Monday around 08:00 hours in Ikeleng'i district.