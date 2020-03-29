Green Party researching for COVID-19 vaccine

News

March 29, 2020
MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe
A ZAMBIAN company is pioneering research on COVID-19 vaccine and treatment in a bid to be part of global efforts to stop the virus that has disrupted social lives and brought economies to a standstill.
Green Party (GP) president Peter Sinkamba said in an interview in Kitwe recently that Green Gold Zambia Medical Limited (GGZML), a company he is involved in, is working with medical personnel and some international organisations to try and develop vaccines, treatments, and testing kits for coronavirus.
"As Green Party, we always look at solutions. We cannot just sit down and wait for others to do research for us

