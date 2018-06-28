Green Party leader hails economic reforms

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

GREEN Party president Peter Sinkamba says Government is poised to succeed in stabilising and growing the country’s economy because of the various reforms it is undertaking.Mr Sinkamba said the bold reforms by the Ministry of Finance include implementation of austerity measures, optimisation of domestic revenue collection and the economic diversification programme.

“We have a collective duty to reverse the country’s debt challenges and grow the economy for us to accomplish the long-term well-being of our people,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/