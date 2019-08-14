Green Eagles missed opportunity

Dear editor,

WHEN Orlando Pirates came calling on Green Eagles in the CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg in Lusaka on Saturday, it was an opportunity to make hay while the sun shone.

Eagles apparently underrated their own popularity as well as that of Pirates by choosing to play their inaugural Champions League match at Nkoloma Stadium instead of taking the big game to National Heroes Stadium.

There were more fans than the stadium could accommodate and many were forced to return home in frustration.

Some gate handlers also abused the facility by reselling the tickets to some unsuspecting fans.

As their brand is growing, Eagles ought to take note of that by taking big games to Heroes as well as selling tickets away from match venues by using Computech, Shoprite, etc.

All the best to Tonka Tweende in their away game to Pirates in Johannesburg.

BK