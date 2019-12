ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

GREEN Eagles will today move into third position on the log if they beat struggling Lusaka Dynamos in a rescheduled Week 10 fixture at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Eagles, who have 24 points at par with Nkana, will relegate Forest Rangers to fourth position.

Both Dynamos and Eagles failed to win their respective Week 14 fixtures on Saturday though the Choma-based side picked a point against Zambia Police