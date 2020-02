ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

EAGLES 2 LUMWANA 2

GREEN Eagles surrendered the Super Division leadership after being held at home by rejuvenated Lumwana Radiants at Independence Stadium in Choma yesterday.

Anos Tembo scored in added time of the first half for Eagles to go to break leading 1-0.

In the second half, Lumwana upped their game and they levelled through Domic Changwa, who nodded home on 51 minutes