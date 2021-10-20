Green Buffaloes can’t stop winning

CHEWE KALIWILE, Lusaka

GREEN Buffaloes recorded their sixth win in a row, thumping Busa Queens 3-1 in a rescheduled Week 19 fixture played at Margaret Mwanakatwe Grounds in Bauleni. Buffaloes, who have now scored 15 goals in four games, got their goals from club top goalscorer Theresa Chewe, Shelly Masumo and Quincy Malekani who all scored in the first half while BUSA got the consolation through Tisilie Lungu, who gave her team a force start with an early goal. Lungu has so far scored seven goals in the league this season for BUSA. BUSA dropped their guard after taking the lead and allowed Buffaloes to level a few minutes later through Chewe, who took her goals tally this season to 15. Things went from bad to worse for the home side with their back line failing to handle skilful player Masumo in the box who added the second for the Army Ladies and Malekani completed the rout with a 45 th minute strike. Buffaloes now lead the log with 43 points just one above Zesco Ndola Girls, who were leading the standings for over 10 game weeks. Buffaloes assistant coach Carol Kanyembo said the technical bench is impressed with the hard work and determination the squad has shown since they returned to league action after a two-month break. Buffaloes were not playing league games because most of their players were with the women's national team that competed in the Tokyo Olympics in August. "As the technical bench we are