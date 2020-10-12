Green 2000 project set to take off

VIOLET MENGO, Kawambwa

IT IS a 2,600 hectare piece of land in Kawambwa’s

Luena Farm Block and workers drawn mostly from the district are busy working in different departments.

Some are working on the water reticulation system while others are busy preparing the land for cultivation. Over 1,000 hectares of land has been cleared for cultivation.

This is the Green 2000 Agriculture project situated in Pambashe constituency, Kawambwa district.

The project is owned by Government but is currently being managed by an Israeli company. It is an ambitious project that will change the face of the district forever if managed well.

The project, which came about after a ministerial delegation to Angola where a similar project is being implemented, is meant to ensure food security for the country and also be a centre for training for farmers and others involved in agricultural production.

In 2017, President Edgar Lungu assigned a ministerial delegation comprising then Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya, Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone, then Finance Minister Felix Mutati, Minister of Lands Jean Kapata and Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa to Angola on a learning mission where a similar project has been successfully executed.

After the trip, President Lungu made a decision to replicate the project in Luena Farm Block on a 2,600ha piece of