Green 2000 project bearing fruit

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Kawambwa

GOVERNMENT’S desire to make Zambia the region’s food basket is gaining momentum following the successful implementation of the Green 2000 Agriculture Project in Kawambwa.

Sitting on 2,600 hectares of land, the project is aimed at ensuring the country is not only food-secure but a centre for training of farmers and others involved in agricultural production.

The project is owned by Government but is currently being managed by an Israeli company, which ensures technology transfer to agronomists.

President Edgar Lungu yesterday inspected the project and he is impressed that its implementation is a success.

In 2017, President Lungu assigned a ministerial delegation to Angola on a learning mission where a similar project was being undertaken.

The head of State resolved to replicate the project in Pambashe Constituency’s Luena Farm Block, where over 1,000 hectares of land was later cleared for cultivation of various crops. CLICK