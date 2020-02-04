Greece envoy thinks tourism

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

FOR the past two decades, Greece has continued being a prime tourist destination in the world with over 30 million tourists every year.

The country’s rich culture, idyllic beaches and towering mountains, as well as archaeological historical sites, make it one of the world’s most popular tourism destinations.

The Greece Honorary Consul General in Zambia, Michail Kroupnik, says Greece is working at furthering its cooperation with Zambia in the tourism industry.

Mr Kroupnik observes that the number of Greek tourists visiting Zambia is not impressive despite the similarities in culture between the two countries.

“What we are working on as a consulate is to see how we could increase tourism cooperation with Zambia because Greece gets over 30 million tourists every year while Zambia is currently under a million. There is a lot that can be transferred in terms of know-how, especially that it is becoming increasingly easier to fly between the two countries,” Mr Kroupnik said.

He is optimistic that with increased competition in the aviation industry, it is becoming easier and cheaper to fly between the two countries despite not having a direct flight between Lusaka and CLICK TO READ MORE