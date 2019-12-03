Greece commends Zambia

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

GREECE says Zambia’s respect for the rule of law and democracy is a perfect recipe for foreign investment.

Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said Zambia’s stability strategically places the country as the best investment destination in the sub-Saharan Africa region.

"Zambia is positioned well and it is in the middle of the Sub-Saharan Africa. And because of this positioning, Zambia stands a better chance and can play the role of an economic hub for the region