Greece celebrates 200 years of freedom

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

ON MARCH 25 the Greek community in Zambia joined other Greek nationals worldwide in commemorating 200 years since they took the oath of “Freedom or Death” and started the struggle for independence in 1821.

To this struggle, so many people living within Greek territory or abroad gave not only their assets, but their own lives for the sake of liberalisation.

Customarily, the day is celebrated flamboyantly in public places with a school flag parade and school children would march in traditional Greek costumes symbolising native Greece.

Sadly, since the advent of COVID-19, only few dignitaries participated in the event this year to avoid the spread of the disease.

And this year in the case of Zambia, the Greek community commemorated the day under COVID-19 strict guidelines with only few dignitaries and a military band which provided music during the hoisting of the flag.

The colourful event, which took place at the Orthodox Archdiocese of Zambia place, was characterised with the inauguration ceremony of the Pantheon of Heroes, hymns and laying of wreaths for people who died during the struggle for independence.

And honorary consul general of Greece to Zambia Michail Kroupnik said nearly 500 Greeks and Zambians of Greek ancestry participated in the event.

“Today our thoughts turn 200 years back, to all those places of glory and bloodshed the Monastery of Aghia Lavra in Kalavryta to Alamana, to Gravia, to Valtetsi, to Tripolitsa, to Chios and Psara, to Dervenakia, to Arahova, to Mesollongi places where a few Greeks with very limited military equipment, rose against the then all-mighty Ottoman Empire,” Mr Kroupnik said.

“200 years later, in a free and democratic Greece, our Blue and White flag soars high on its masts. We, ?n our part, remember and honour the self-sacrifice, the faith and determination of our forefathers and the freedom fighters,” he added.

The honorary consul general narrated how people suffered disease, hunger and massacres, but instead chose to sacrifice themselves so as not to be captured by the Ottoman forces.

“The priests and teachers of the Orthodox Church who fought in the battlefields and lost their lives after inhuman torturing, but together with the scholars and enlighteners succeeded to preserve the Greek language and the identity of the Greek nation,” he said.

Mr Kroupnik said in honouring national heroes, Greece has cemented values and ideals heroes sacrificed their lives for, which they still apply in their daily lives.

And His Divine Beatitude the Pope and Patriarch of the Great City of Alexandria and Africa, Theodore II, said 200 years have passed since the heroic decision of a handful of Greeks to shake off the heavy yoke of slavery, to sacrifice and to be sacrificed for the holy faith of Christ and the freedom of the homeland.

He said the Greeks began the race to freedom equipped with only the faith they had in God to live or die for freedom.

“The struggle, although unequal, justified them. Greece, poor in material strength but rich in will, broke the lead chains, which for 400 years rested on her imprisoned body, drowning and torturing her,” Pope Theodore II.

He said when Greece decided to go ahead with the revolution, it did not think about how equipped the country was with weapons but the desire for freedom.

“This desire and love for our suffering soil was, is and will be the link that will always unite the Greeks in the face of every threat, putting aside every hatred, every discord, personal ambition and aiming only for the common good,” he said.