Great East Road facelift economic booster

PRECIOUS MWEEMBA, Chipata

‘TRAVELLING on this road was a nightmare because of the poor condition the road used to be. We travelled for over 10 hours from Lusaka to Chipata due to the bad state of the road.

“We could start off from Lusaka around 05:00 hours and reach Chipata about 15:00 hours to 16:00 hours,” said Kennedy Daka, a Chipata resident.

Mr Daka was remembering his past experience of travelling on the Great East Road before the stretch between Luangwa Bridge and Mwami border in Eastern Province was rehabilitated.

Today, Mr Daka is a happy man because the situation has significantly changed and he now enjoys the comfort of travelling on a rehabilitated road without potholes.

Road users and transporters have described the rehabilitation of the Great East Road as a step in the right direction because of the many economic benefits this brings to the country.