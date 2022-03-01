Grave concern at state of roads

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

THE road network in most parts of the country is undoubtedly in distress and needs urgent repair. Stakeholders have identified various factors behind the poor state of roads at the moment. Some have pointed to lack of consistent and routine maintenance of the infrastructure, while others believe the uncontrolled haulage of heavy goods is the reason why the roads are in bad state. For others though, poor workmanship by contractors is the reason why the roads are in a bad shape. But for Shippers Council of Zambia (SCZ), the problem of poor roads goes beyond the social umbrella. To them, poor roads have serious economic implications that have impacted on their cost of doing business. In an interview, SCZ chairperson Berry Mwango laments that the cost of doing business for most truck owners has skyrocketed, owing to the poor state of roads. “Transporters have to cover the risk of pilferage and loss of goods that have escalated due to slow movement of trucks,” Mr Mwango said. “The cost of repair for commercial trucks as well as insurance is equally high now.” Mr Mwango says it is common nowadays for thieves to take advantage of the slow moving trucks to pilfer different types of goods while they are in transit. This is especially common on the Chibuluma road in Kitwe which is not only in dire need of repair due to the huge potholes it has, but is also a source of danger to the travelling public as far as safety is concerned. Mr Mwango says Chibuluma road is in such a bad state that pedestrians tend to move faster than vehicles. He says almost all major money-spinning roads in the country are in dire need of repair and that an urgent response from Government is required for normalcy to return. “The entire road network is in a deplorable state. From Sesheke to Kazungula, Luangwa Bridge to Chongwe, Mufulira to Mokambo, Serenje to Mansa,” Mr Mwango says. The situation is similar in Eastern Province, where the roads are not only bad, but the state of bridges, too, is worrying and a danger to users. The Great North Road is equally in a bad shape, and the story is not different for the Lusaka-Ndola stretch and the Chingola to Kasumbalesa road which Mr Mwango says is crying for help. Mr Mwango says the rate of deterioration of the major economic roads has a lot to do with what he terms neglect by the Patriotic Front (PF) regime. He says the previous regime focused on opening up new roads instead of fixing the old ones that had not received a facelift in a long time. Mr Mwango observes that major economic roads are so bad that it will be difficult for Government to decide which ones to work on first. He says it is not surprising that the country has experienced a number of road traffic accidents in the recent past. However, Mr Mwango has outlined some proposals that he thinks Government should start implementing in order to quickly achieve sustainable road maintenance in the shortest possible time. Mr Mwango urges the investment of proceeds of road tolls into road maintenance. He says the revenue from road tolls would have gone a long way in significantly contributing to the maintenance and repair of roads had it not been going into Control 99, a central account for all government funds. He says the nation has so many competing needs therefore, keeping proceeds of road tolls and other public revenues in one bank account could result in failure to plough back road tolls in road infrastructure. “The only solution for the current government is to split the banking system and direct all funds collected for road maintenance towards the intended purpose,” Mr Mwango adds. He says fighting corruption is important to the realisation of a sustainable road network as it will take care of inflated costs, shoddy performance or awarding of contracts to undeserving entities. Mr Mwango says that in the past, politicians have corruptly used road contracts to allegedly raise money for electioneering. While it is important to open up new roads in a bid to link all parts of Zambia, Mr Mwango says a balance ought to be struck between building of new roads and maintaining existing ones. He says the focus on opening up new routes at the expense of road maintenance has significantly contributed to the deterioration of the road network. Accountability Mr Mwango believes the missing link in road maintenance is not the absence of resources but lack of accountability. This is why he is of the view that Government should not increase road tolls until such a time when it begins to use revenue collected through toll gates for the intended purpose. He also feels certain individuals from the previous regime should be held accountable for maladministration of roads and wastefulness of resources. Mr Mwango says it is sad that despite collecting road fees from as far back as 2013, motorists and travellers have to endure uncomfortable and dilapidated roads even in areas that have toll gates. Mr Mwango is not the only person that is concerned with the state of the roads in the country. Nkana member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu, in whose Constituency the infamous Chibuluma Road passes is equally concerned. Mr Mpundu recalls that Chibuluma Road was a ‘’hot’’ campaign issue prior to the August 12, 2021 elections and was one of the reasons people in the area decided to vote for political change. He adds that six months after the polls, the people are eager to see Government take a move to work on the road which is fast deteriorating. “Threats of boycotts and protests from truck drivers using the route are not uncommon, Mr Mpundu said, adding, “The threats by truck drivers to protest over the state of Chibuluma Road are justified. The road needed attention like yesterday.” Chibuluma Road is an international gateway for transporters of goods between Zambia and Democratic Republic of Congo via the Kasumbalesa border. The route is mainly used by truckers carrying all sorts of goods from Kasumbalesa border to the mines on the Copperbelt, as well as the mines in North-Western Province. However, the road has been turned into a den of criminals, especially during the night, because it has huge potholes that prevent truckers from moving fast. As a result, criminals have taken advantage of the situation to waylay truckers at night and help themselves to all sorts of goods. Mr Mpundu has sought help from Mopani Copper Mines (MCM), which has donated some rocks to help patch up the worst sections of the road. However, the road has not been patched up yet because the left-over rock need to be transported from Mufulira to Kitwe. The lawmaker says stakeholders to come on board and offer to help meet transportation costs of the waste rock. So far, only Mama Africa has offered to help transport the rocks to Kitwe. With the resumption of operations at the mining slag dump, popularly known as Black Mountain, in Kitwe, Mr Mpundu is even more worried that the road will deteriorate further. This is because tipper trucks carrying materials from the mountain also use the same route [Chibuluma Road] to transport their resources to the processors. Mr Mpundu says he will not get tired of knocking on the doors of the relevant authorities until the dream to fully rehabilitate Chibuluma Road becomes a reality. It is not Chibuluma Road alone, but almost all major economic roads in the country that need attention. Road traffic accidents that have been recorded in the recent past should raise concerns to every road user, whether motorist, passenger or pedestrian. While there are many other factors responsible for causing road traffic accidents, such as driver behaviour, the bad state of the roads also plays a huge part. It is hoped that the roads that matter would be attended to from this year onwards.