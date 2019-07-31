Grandparent-grandchild bond healthy

Children’s Corner with PANIC CHILUFYA

ANY child who has spent a period of time with grandparents will realise they tend to be less strict than parents and are more tolerant of ‘bad’ behaviour. This is because most people believe that parents raise children while grandparents spoil them.

Grandparents play an important role in the lives of their grandchildren, through the support, help and mentoring they offer to parents, especially new ones. They are often seen as ‘stress buffers’, ‘family watchdogs’, ‘roots’, ‘arbitrators’ and ‘ardent supporters’ of their grandchildren. It is perceived that grandparents show more love and understanding for their grandchildren than they did while raising their children; grandchildren can literally get away with murder.

Grandparents also offer a link to a child’s cultural heritage and family history. When my brother, sister and I were quite young, our favourite person was our grandmother, we would spend hours listening to her as she shared stories and experiences from her life. Her stories, which we found fascinating, gave us a rich understanding of our cultural heritage which we still value and hold dear even as adults.

Studies have shown that nine out of 10 adult grandchildren believe that their grandparents influenced their beliefs and values. A child’s view of what constitutes a healthy, normal relationship is usually shaped by the relationship with a grandparent. It is through regular contact, a sense of emotional intimacy, and unwavering support, that a child is able to understand, appreciate and experience what constitutes a true, positive relationship.

During difficult and stressful times, grandparents also provide a sense of security that makes a difference in the life of a child. For instance, children who have a close relationship with their grandparents during their turbulent teenage years have less behavioural, emotional and social problems when compared with peers who did not have the strong influence of grandparents. From way back, grandparents have always been a sounding board and attentive listening ear when a child needs someone to talk to, because often children find it easier to open up and share their difficulties and problems with their grandparents than any other person.

Most of all, grandparents offer affordable and safe childcare options especially for parents who have to work full-time whether formally or informally. Of late, there have been countless stories of how hired helps tend to mistreat children in the absence of parents, therefore, leaving children with grandparents gives most parents a sense of comfort knowing that their children are in capable and caring hands.

The role of grandparents should never be underrated, it does not matter whether the grandparents are from the urban or rural areas; they have a lot to offer in the upbringing of a child. If possible, it is important for parents to ensure that a child gets to experience that special and unconditional love of grandparents; it is priceless and the child stands to benefit abundantly from such an interaction!

Remember, children are our future.

