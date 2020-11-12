Grandmother beaten to death

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

AN 89-YEAR-OLD woman of Shiwang’andu district has been beaten to death allegedly by her three grandchildren who accused her of being a witch.

Mary Nsofu, of Kapashi village, was allegedly murdered by Mumbi Mulenga, Kangwa Mantala, both of Kapashi village, and Teddy Mulenga, of Chabola village, on Monday around 19:00 hours.

The trio suspected their grandmother of being behind the illness of a daughter of one of them, Doris Mulenga, who has been sick since August this year.

Based on the suspicions, the trio allegedly beat up their grandmother, who was only rescued by her two other granddaughters CLICK TO READ MORE