Grammar tutorial ends badly for Saboi

STEVEN MVULA, MWILA CHANSA, Lusaka, Kitwe

AN ATTEMPT by National Democratic Party (NDC) faction leader Saboi Imboela to correct a statement issued by State House Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Anthony Bwalya backfired spectacularly on the singer-cum-politician.

Ms Imboela thought Mr Bwalya’s statement issued on Saturday on President Hakainde Hichilema receiving more congratulatory messages from world leaders was full of mistakes. She said Mr Bwalya should be taught the use of commas and all his press statements should be grammatically and punctuationally correct. Unfortunately for Ms Imboela, her own statement posted online had some spelling mistakes, prompting Zambezi FM managing director Swithin Haangala, tongue-in-cheek, to volunteer to be her proof reader. “Can I volunteer to be your proof reader dear Saboi so that I can spell the words and punctuate the sentences correctly?” Mr Haangala, who also runs Lantana Communications, said. “State House should start with capital letters. ‘Punctuationnally’ does not exist in the English language. ‘Aid’ is supposed to be spelt ‘Aide’ as CLICK TO READ MORE