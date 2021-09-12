Graft should be fought with passion

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has made many policy pronouncements since assuming office following his election victory on August 12, all focussed on ensuring a united, prosperous and equitable Zambia.

He envisions a Zambia that is not divided on account of political persuasion or where the country’s resources are fairly concentrated on a few privileged individuals. The President wants actualisation of a prosperous Zambia that was professed by founding fathers; not one stricken by division based on regionalism or any other consideration.

But one of the biggest drawbacks to Zambia’s attainment of President Hichilema’s vision is corruption, especially among the political elite and public service workers.

As long as corruption is rife in the public service, economic development and narrowing the inequality gaps in society will remain mere text in government literature.

Thankfully, the President fully understands and has developed a plan to deal with corruption cases committed in the previous administration and forestall any such possibility in the current government.

We appreciate the President’s sentiments and we believe he will “walk the talk” to end the vice, which, according to investigative agencies, has been rife in the country.

His approach of zero-tolerance to corruption, heightened surveillance on the vice and proposals to stiffen and fast-track recovery of stolen public resources are commendable.

In his inaugural address to Parliament on Friday, the President made it very clear – corruption has no place in Zambia and whoever will be found wanting will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Further, even those that may have appropriated public resources to themselves in the previous administration will have to account for their “sins”. He said there shall be no vindictiveness in the whole process because the fight will be left in the hands of agencies established for that purpose.

Zambia has a fairly robust investigations agency – Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) – whose work is supported by other security wings and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

Left to their own devices to operate, ACC, FIC and Drug Enforcement Commission, among others, have a cadre of professionals capable of running the institutions professionally.

It is, therefore, important that the President and his entire administration live by their word not to interfere in any way.

It is sad that a country richly endowed with incomparable natural resources in the region can have its citizens wallowing in abject poverty; getting but only a pittance of what they deserve because of the cruelty of corruption.

Corruption has robbed the country of resources to invest in the education and health sectors and, as a result, people fail to get an education. Corruption has crippled health institutions and exposed patients to chronic diseases. Corruption has impeded economic growth because resources meant for development have been restricted to the corrupt. Where is the morality of our ruling class and some public service sector employees who swoop on public resources with reckless abandon?

As President Hichilema firmly establishes himself in State House, we urge him to stem this vice and restore the country to the path of prosperity lost to some selfish individuals.

Zambia has sung enough corruption tunes and it is now time for decisive action, which should be blind to one’s social status.

As the President said, he shall run a government of laws rather than men and that there shall be no tolerable margin to corruption. Such mantras, if implemented, can raise the country to a pedestal which every investor in the world would want to be associated with.

That would be the beginning of ending extreme poverty in a country where there is plenty, which is only accessible to a few who have been given the noble responsibility of managing national resources.

Everyone should join this fight against corruption