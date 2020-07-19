Graduate stuck in charcoal business

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

SEATED on a bag of charcoal clad in a blue work suit, Bwalya Katongo is busy packing charcoal in plastic carrier bags.

His face and hands are painted black with charcoal but he seems unconcerned about public opinion on his dirty looks.

To his customers and other people in Ng’ombe Township, Bwalya, 30, is just an ordinary charcoal trader found at new Ng’ombe market.

But what they do not know is that Bwalya is a graduate from University of Zambia who ventured into charcoal business due to lack of employment.

“I graduated with a degree in Library and Information Studies in 2015, but I have not managed to get a job since. I now do temporal jobs,” he says.

Bwalya says he worked as a research assistant at the University of Zambia in the department of political and administrative studies for 21 days.

Once in a while, he does data entry, analysis for some firms and writes assignments for students when engaged.

He says he would charge between K100 and K200 to write an assignment depending on the number of pages.

Bwalya says a project proposal would fetch him a K1,500 while a report for a student pursuing a master’s degree K3,000.

"I used to have 10 students in a month requesting me to write an assignment or a project proposal. Other people would at times recommend students to me and