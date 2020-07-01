‘Graduate farmers from FISP’

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE Consumer Unity and Trust Society (CUTS) has called on Government to come up with a criteria on how farmers will graduate from the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

The idea of FISP is to kick-start farmers with inputs so that, with time, they graduate and allow others to come on board.

However, FISP has ended up having thousands of farmers across the country perennially dependent on Government, which has defeated the concept of benefiting more farmers.

CUTS programmes officer Ishmael Zulu said in an interview yesterday that some farmers have been on the programme for a long time without allowing others to benefit, which defeats the purpose the programme was formed for.

Currently, about one million farmers are under FISP with beneficiaries contributing K400 each while