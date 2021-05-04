Grace can’t stop scoring

CHEWE KALIWILE, Lusaka

IN-FORM Shepolopolo midfielder Grace Chanda scored a brace on Saturday as Red Arrows won 2-0 to hand Green Buffaloes their first defeat in the Women’s Super League.

Chanda, who has now 14 goals in her last three games, scored in either half to knock Buffaloes off top spot.

“I’m happy to be back to my scoring ways and, most importantly, I’m happy that I helped my team win the game against giants Green Buffaloes, who underrated us and thought they had already won the game,” Chanda told Sports Mail after the game.

"I think they really talked a lot before the game, but we showed them that we meant business and