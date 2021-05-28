Govt workers back to rotating

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

WITH COVID-19 showing no signs of relenting, Government has reverted to rotational work schedules for public employees.

On the day it was confirmed that coronavirus cases in Zambia had spiked to over 300 in the day preceding yesterday, Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti issued a circular instructing public workers to revert to alternative working arrangements to prevent the further spread of the virus.

“Further, all travels outside the province are suspended unless with express permission from my office,” Dr Miti said in a statement yesterday.

“Permanent Secretaries and heads of spending agencies are urged to seriously scrutinise requests for authority to travel out of station on official duties and that only essential travel should be recommended for approval.” Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for technical services Kennedy Malama said the private and informal sectors are also CLICK TO READ MORE