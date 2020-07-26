Govt urged to let employees work from home

HENRY SINYANGWE

Kasama

THE Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ) has called on Government to allow some workers to work from home to avoid congestion at places of work amid the surging cases of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Speaking on Thursday during the second northern provincial conference that was held in Kasama to usher in new leadership, CSAWUZ president Davy Chiyoba said his organisation is worried about the safety of its members amidst the coronavirus.

“Owing to the rising cases of coronavirus, we urge the Government to revisit the SI that allows some workers to work from home to reduce congestion at places of work,” he said.

Mr Chiyoba also said the negotiations for the 2021 collective agreement have not yet started due to the coronavirus as meetings are not allowed.