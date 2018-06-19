Govt to spend K3.7m to drill 84 boreholes

MELODY MUPETA

GOVERNMENT will this year spend over K3.7 million to drill 84 boreholes in Muchinga Province.

Ministry of Local Government provincial engineer Alex Nonde said in an interview that the boreholes will be drilled in the rural parts of the districts.

Mr Nonde said the project is being implemented under the Water Supply Sanitation project aimed at improving access to clean drinking water.

“The province has been allocated 84 boreholes which are supposed to be drilled this year to enhance access to clean and safe drinking water,” he said.

Mr Nonde said Government has engaged EL Wells Contractors to instal the boreholes in