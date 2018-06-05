Govt to empower 30,000 women financially

HONE SIAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will this year empower 30,000 women across the country with productive grants and micro credit to enable them to explore their business potential.

And Government has doubled the number of beneficiaries under the Food Security Pack Programme to 80,000 to reduce poverty and vulnerability at household level.

The robust programme of empowering 30,000 women with loans is in line with Government’s macroeconomic objectives and policies for 2018 as outlined in the Seventh National Development Plan.

This is according to the latest citizen’s budget report released by Ministry of Finance public relations officer Chileshe Kandeta.

“[About] 30,000 women will be empowered under the http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/