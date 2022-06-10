Govt to buy vehicles for police – Mwiimbu

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

AS PART of efforts to reduce crime in the country, Government will this year buy vehicles for police officers to enable them to conduct patrols even in hard-to-reach places. Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu says the ministry is aware of criminal activities taking place in various parts of the country. Mr Mwiimbu said it is for this reason that measures to ensure Zambia remains peaceful have been instituted. He was responding to Bwacha Member of Parliament (MP) Sydney Mushanga (PF), who raised a matter of public emergency relating to happenings in Kabwe. Mr Mushanga asked if Mr Mwiimbu was in order to remain silent when some criminals are killing innocent people in Kabwe while others are living in fear. Mr Mwiimbu said the ministry has deployed enough officers on the ground to deal with the happenings in Kabwe. "Last week, 11 suspected criminals in Kabwe were arrested for aggravated robbery, murder and common theft. Police are on the ground to ensure that sanity retains to Kabwe," he said. The minister said no meaningful development can be achieved in an area where criminal activities are the order of the day.