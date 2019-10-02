Govt sets $50 million for Eurobond debt

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

TO MITIGATE the possibility of defaulting on the first Eurobond due in 2022, Government has allocated US$50 million under the sinking fund to facilitate gradual repayment of the debt.

As at June 2019, Zambia’s external debt was US$10.23 billion while domestic debt stood at K60.3 billion.

Ministry of Finance acting permanent secretary Joseph Nonde assured that national that Government will not default on the repayment of the first Eurobond amounting to US$750 million. CLICK TO READ MORE