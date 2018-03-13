Govt sets $12.5m for adolescent health

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Chipata

GOVERNMENT has set aside US$ 12.5 million for Adolescent Health Strategy (AHS) implementation to target children aged between 10 and 19 in Eastern and other provinces.

Safaids Zambia country representative Chrispin Chomba said the move will prioritise health issues affecting adolescents in Eastern Province.

The Global Fund has committed about US$8.5 million, while Government has pumped in US$ 5 million towards the implementation of AHS in the next five years.

According to the AHS 2017- 2021, about 32 percent of adolescents aged 15-17, and 60 percent of those aged 18-19 are sexually active and exposed to HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) risks.

The AHS revealed that almost one in five adolescent girls are already married compared to…