Govt sends SOS for census funds

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has appealed for financial and technical support from cooperating partners and the private sector to enable it to conduct a census of population and housing, which has a deficit of K309 million out of the K967 million total budget. And Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa says a supplementary budget may be considered to finance the deficit. Initially, the census was scheduled for August 2020, and K758 million was apportioned, but the exercise was postponed to last year November and an allocation of K897 million was made, but the exercise was again postponed to this year and it is scheduled to take place from August 18 to September 14. Speaking during a virtual meeting with cooperating partners on the 2022 Census of Population and Housing resource mobilisation yesterday, Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane said the census is a critical source of socio-economic data for planning, implementation, monitoring and CLICK TO READ MORE