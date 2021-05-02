Govt salutes FQM for sharing farming methods

GOVERNMENT is pleased that First Quantum Minerals (FQM) accepted to transfer its conservation farming expertise to agriculture training institutions with Chipembi College of Agriculture being the latest beneficiary.

Central Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Chomba has emphasised that farmers need training in new and improved technologies in agriculture so that they are abreast with new techniques and trends.

Mr Chomba was speaking when he officially opened the week-long conservation farming training which FQM through its Kansanshi Mining Plc is conducting for Chipembi College of Agriculture in Chisamba District.