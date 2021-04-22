Govt releases K15m for Simon Mwewa Lane, City Markets

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has released K15 million for the completion of Simon Mwewa Lane and City markets.

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Chanda Kabwe says on Monday, K10 million was released towards the City market project in addition to the initial funding of K22 million.

Mr Kabwe said Government has also disbursed K5 million to finish works on the Simon Mwewa lane market.

He was speaking when he toured Simon Mwewa and City markets on Tuesday.

Mr Kabwe said Government sourced funding to demonstrate its commitment to finish the projects.

He said so far, 97 percent works are done on Simon Mwewa Lane market and it will be handed to