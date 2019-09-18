Business

Govt, private sector action plan key

September 18, 2019
1 Min Read
PRESIDENT Lungu inspects maize at Zambeefâ€™s Huntley Farm in Chisamba during the launch of the 2016/17 planting season. PICTURE: MACKSON WASAMUNU

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka
TO END the challenges of high mealie meal prices and reduced export earnings from maize, Government says there is need to ensure that everything possible is done to have a bumper harvest.
President Edgar Lungu has set production target of more than three million metric tonnes for the 2019/2020 farming season.
Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo said President Lungu wants production target to increase annually until the nation reaches more than five million metric tonnes CLICK TO READ MORE

