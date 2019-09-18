Govt, private sector action plan key

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

TO END the challenges of high mealie meal prices and reduced export earnings from maize, Government says there is need to ensure that everything possible is done to have a bumper harvest.

President Edgar Lungu has set production target of more than three million metric tonnes for the 2019/2020 farming season.

Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo said President Lungu wants production target to increase annually until the nation reaches more than five million metric tonnes CLICK TO READ MORE