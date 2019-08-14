News

Govt okays holiday tuitions for private schools

August 14, 2019
1 Min Read
FLASHBACK: Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba taking a class in Ndola recently. Dr Kalumba says the reduction in user fees is meant to ensure that every child has access to education. PICTURE: PRISCILLA CHIPULU

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka
GOVERNMENT says private schools are free to conduct weekend and holiday tuitions in all day and boarding schools.
Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba says tuitions during holidays were initially introduced to help slow learners but they have been abused by some teachers in public schools, hence Government’s decision to ban the tuitions. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1