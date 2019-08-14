CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka
GOVERNMENT says private schools are free to conduct weekend and holiday tuitions in all day and boarding schools.
Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba says tuitions during holidays were initially introduced to help slow learners but they have been abused by some teachers in public schools, hence Government’s decision to ban the tuitions. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Govt okays holiday tuitions for private schools
