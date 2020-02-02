News

Govt launches health insurance

February 2, 2020
1 Min Read
UNIVERSITY Teaching Hospital radiologist consultant Dr Sunkutu Sichizya showing off new ICU beds and other medical equipment for operating of the catheterisation laboratory donated by the Egyptian government yesterday.PICTURE: COLLINS PHIRI

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka
OVER 200,000 out of over 350,000 people under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) started accessing health services from accredited facilities countrywide yesterday with the launch of the scheme.
National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) director general James Kapesa said the over 200,000 members started contributing to the scheme in October last year.
Mr Kapesa said this yesterday during the launch of the NHIS under the theme, 'Leaving no one behind

