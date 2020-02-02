Govt launches health insurance

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

OVER 200,000 out of over 350,000 people under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) started accessing health services from accredited facilities countrywide yesterday with the launch of the scheme.

National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) director general James Kapesa said the over 200,000 members started contributing to the scheme in October last year.

Mr Kapesa said this yesterday during the launch of the NHIS under the theme, 'Leaving no one behind