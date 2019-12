KASHINGA NTAMBAKWA, Ndola

GOVERNMENT has deployed police in Luapula Province to curb smuggling of mealie-meal to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through Lake Mweru.

Luapula Permanent Secretary Felix Phiri says some people are smuggling the commodity into the DRC at night.

“There people who are trying to misbehave by selling mealie meal in the night at K210 per 25 kilogramme bag CLICK TO READ MORE