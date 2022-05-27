Govt comforts Attorney General

NANCY SIAME, CLAVER MUTINTA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has sent a message of condolences to Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha, who lost his wife Rachael in the early hours of yesterday after an illness. "Government mourns with Attorney General Mr Mulilo Kabesha, SC, over the demise of his wife, Rachael Lunela Kasamala Kabesha," Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda said in a statement. "Further, Government conveys its heartfelt condolences to the Attorney General and his family over this loss. "Government wishes the bereaved family God's comfort during this difficult moment." Acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa confirmed the death of Mrs Kabesha during a meeting for permanent secretaries and directors of human resource yesterday. The Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) Africa expressed shock at the death of Mrs Kabesha, who once served as vice-president of the African Alliance of YMCA. "We remember Rachael as